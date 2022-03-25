'Got to see very closely how his brain works': Faf du Plessis feels 'lucky enough' to have played under MS Dhoni at CSK

Faf du Plessis will be leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The 37-year-old South African batter was bought by the RCB for INR 7 crore in the mega auction, as the franchise beat du Plessis' former franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals for his signature. Faf had joined CSK in 2011 and played for the franchise throughout his time in the IPL (barring the 2016 and 2017 editions when Chennai were banned).

Du Plessis, who has also captained South Africa for a significant period of time across all formats of the game (2017-2020), played under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni at CSK. On Thursday, the franchise announced that Dhoni would be stepping down as skipper of the side, bringing an end to a 12-season captaincy tenure for the wicketkeeper-batter.

Talking about Dhoni, Faf said that he was “lucky enough” to play under the leadership of Dhoni. The South African had been talking in detail about the captains he had played under, and also mentioned Graeme Smith, under whom he made his international debut.

“Moving out to Chennai, I was lucky enough to play under MS Dhoni for an extremely long time. I got to see very closely how his brain works, how things operate under him, which was very fortunate for me,” Smith said in an interview on IPL's official website.

Faf also talked about former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming, who is the head coach of CSK.

“Also Stephen Fleming, who has been a really good leader in the international cricket and is also a well-established coach now. I also played under AB de Villiers who was captain of South Africa for a while. Every captain has their own strengths, and the icing was for me to look at these leaders and see their strengths and also find my own ways to be different,” said the RCB skipper.