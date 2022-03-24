'He is, he was and he will be CSK': Fans pay tribute to MS Dhoni as he steps down from captaincy; 'End of an era'

Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Thursday stepped down as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), handing over the leadership role to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. The CSK confirmed the development on their official Twitter profile, adding that Dhoni will continue to “represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain ahead of start of IPL 2022, Ravindra Jadeja to lead

Dhoni relinquishing the leadership role at Chennai marked the end of an era for the franchise; the wicketkeeper-batter guided the CSK to four Indian Premier League titles (2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021), in addition to two titles in the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20 (2010 and 2014).

"MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK," said CSK in a statement.

"Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond," the franchise added in the statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Now 40, MS Dhoni's fitness and form remain a concern as the former CSK captain is active only in the Indian Premier League in professional cricket. Dhoni returned to training at CSK earlier this month.

As the Chennai Super Kings made the announcement, the fans paid tribute to MS Dhoni and thanked him for his contributions as captain to the CSK:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The appointment of Ravindra Jadeja's marks the first change in captaincy in the franchise. Earlier, CSK's former batter Suresh Raina had captained the franchise in a sole game during the 2012 Champions League T20 game against Yorkshire.

Dhoni had announced his international retirement in 2020, with his appearance in the 2019 World Cup being the last for India.

The Chennai Super Kings will take on Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening game of the tournament on March 26. It will be a rematch of the previous year's final where the MS Dhoni-led side defeated KKR by 27 runs to win its fourth title.