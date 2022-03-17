'He has been told to improve his football skills': MS Dhoni takes cheeky dig at CSK's new recruit

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni's love for football is no secret and the maverick wicketkeeper-batter formerly played as a goalkeeper before taking up cricket. Dhoni is also known for his spontaneous remarks and the former India captain was in the mood to have some fun with Chennai's latest recruit. (ALSO READ | 'I was depressed, shattered. Then Ravi Shastri said 'your dad would've wanted you to take five-for on this tour'': Siraj)

Rajvardhan Hangargekar was a part of a virtual interaction organised by India Cements – the parent organization of Chennai Super Kings – when Dhoni passed on a cheeky comment about his football skills. "He has been told to improve his football skills," said Dhoni, who attended the event alongside Hangargekar and all-rounder Shivam Dube.

It all started when Hangargekar was asked about his interaction with Dhoni. Before the young star could say anything, Dhoni cracked up the fans with his remark. The 19-year-old Hangargekar, who was bought by Chennai for ₹1.5 crore in the recent mega auction, shared the piece of advice that he got from Dhoni during his first session with the franchise.

"On the first day of practice, MS bhaiya told me just go with what you are already doing. Don't change anything. Just keep doing what you have been doing really well. That was a really good piece of advice for me, that I have the freedom to do what I'm doing," Hangargekar said.

Hangargekar, who plucked four wickets in the recent U19 World Cup and also shone with his towering sixes, was spotted interacting with Dhoni at the team's preparatory camp. He was also displaying his ability to clear the ropes.

Dhoni, meanwhile, commented on their training camp in Surat and heaped praise on the provided facilities in their lead-up to this year's IPL season. Chennai will begin their title defence against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a repeat of last year's final in the opening fixture of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26.

"Everyone is very excited, this 15-20 days time will give extra time for them to get used to each other. Facilities in Surat are outstanding. Whatever we have required, they have provided. The facility, reception and hospitality have been great," said Dhoni.

Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings headline Group B and will take on their fellow group members Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Giants two times each. They will also play their Group A counterparts Mumbai Indians twice apart from facing the remaining teams from the group once.