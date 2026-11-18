The only difference is, he was mentoring and readying players long before he took on the official title of mentor. Now that he will take up the role of team mentor from IPL 2027, it could be the start of a very promising chapter for him, CSK and even Indian cricket.

Rocky Balboa did it in Creed and Mr Miyagi did it in Karate Kid. MS Dhoni , after nearly two very successful decades of leading from the front, now has the chance to do something similar at Chennai Super Kings .

Cinema, often when it sets out to make a sports movie, follows a familiar sporting formula – a champion hangs up his boots, moves to the sidelines and discovers that he is just as good at making champions as he was at being one.

For many athletes, all it takes is someone willing to recognise their talent, trust their potential and take a bet on them. Dhoni's career as a player was laced with moments like these.

His appointment as mentor comes at a time when the five-time IPL winners are looking to shape their next generation, get back to winning ways and his experience of building teams, managing individuals and reading the game could prove crucial.

Dhoni’s mentoring credentials have been visible in the careers of players he captained for India and CSK, often through decisions that changed entire career trajectories. One of the clearest examples is Rohit Sharma.

In 2013, Dhoni promoted him to open in ODIs, recognising that his ability against the cut and pull could be better utilised at the top of the order. Rohit had struggled to cement his place in the middle order, but he found his calling as an opener and ended up as one of the most successful openers in white-ball cricket.

Franchises have long used the designation of mentor to have a sounding board, keep morale up and prime players. In the past, this role allowed players to command respect in the dressing room without too much investment or being answerable for the results.

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Not with Dhoni, though. One can expect him to be more hands-on. What may perhaps come most handy is his nearly unmatched eye for recognising potential that may not be fully reflected in a player’s current returns.

With Virat Kohli, Dhoni’s intervention was about leadership. He was consciously involved in tactical discussions and given greater responsibility as vice-captain, preparing him for the inevitable succession. Kohli has often spoken about how Dhoni had taken him under his wing from 2012 to ensure trust and exposure to decision-making.

Shivam Dube made his IPL debut in 2019 but was struggling to find his feet in the league. When he joined CSK two years later, MS Dhoni did not ask him to reinvent his batting. He gave him a simpler prescription: “You’re good, just be fearless.”

It was the kind of reassurance Dube needed. Dube responded by becoming one of Chennai Super Kings’ most important players in their title-winning campaign in 2023.

After a rather difficult start to the same season, Tushar Deshpande, was asked to navigate tricky situations again and again before he was able to tap into his ability. The pacer went on to finish with 21 wickets, the most for CSK that year.

Deepak Chahar became a key part of CSK’s bowling attack after joining the franchise in 2018. He was involved in three title-winning campaigns for CSK, which happened after Dhoni trusted him with the new ball and gave him a defined role in the powerplay. The result was Chahar developing into one of the most dependable swing-bowling options in Indian cricket.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has often recalled instances of Dhoni repeatedly encouraging him to remain unconventional and continue expressing himself. “I am indebted to Dhoni for the rest of my life for what he gave me. He gave me an opportunity with the new ball to go head on with Chris Gayle…” he said when speaking about his journey in 2024.

Dhoni's advice was about ensuring a player did not lose the quality that made him distinctive rather than what needed to be changed. Sometimes, that validation can be as important as technical coaching.

There are several incidents of Dhoni’s leadership providing an environment in which early failures did not become a permanent judgement on a young player’s ability. After a difficult start to his IPL career in 2020, Ruturaj Gaikwad was backed to the hilt. He went on to win the Orange Cap in 2021, scoring 635 runs. Gaikwad eventually succeeded him as CSK captain in 2024 and is tasked with the responsibility of fostering a similar environment as the team enters a new era.

Unlike many others who have donned this role in other franchises, Dhoni will be more than a sounding board. That’s credit to his skill and also the faith the franchise has in him. “There is no CSK without MS Dhoni,” the owner said upon his release as a player on Tuesday.

Dhoni’s extraordinary reading of the game, developed over years behind the stumps, has given him a view and insight that few players possess. That ability to process situations and offer immediate tactical changes can translate into advice that is specific and actionable.

His calmness is another asset. Dhoni’s ability to remain composed, simplify the problem and focus on the next delivery can be the psychology that helps players manage pressure in the extremely competitive T20 atmosphere.

But perhaps his greatest strength is the trust he places in individuals. MS Dhoni knows a thing or two about polishing rough diamonds and in his new role – one that comes rather naturally to him – he is likely to continue contributing to the art of making others better.