MS Dhoni tipped to become next CSK head coach: ‘When MSD is there, why are you searching for anyone at all?’

Fleming recently spoke about his future, stating that head coaches are judged by results and that the decision will be management's.

R Ashwin hinted that MS Dhoni could take over as Chennai Super Kings head coach in the future. CSK had a poor IPL 2026 campaign, failing to reach the playoffs. Led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, they lost their final three league games, finishing at six wins and eight defeats in 14 matches. Now the pressure is on CSK head coach Stephen Fleming. According to reports, the team management is expected to address the team's loss in form.

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R Ashwin drops huge hint Taking to X, one fan joked that if CSK do replace Fleming as CSK head coach, then it shouldn't be Ashwin. The fan hilariously remarked that the former India player would announce his playing XI on his YouTube channel before the match.

Ashwin responded to the fan in his own original way. "Absolutely agree with you! I will announce 11 and make sure the opposition know the bowling and batting plans as well", he wrote.

"In fact, the above will ensure that the anti corruption unit will take me to task & will also ensure my own failure.

"Do you even know the rules? Where exactly are you coming from?"

Then finally, he dropped a bombshell, claiming that the team didn't need to search for a head coach when they have Dhoni. He wrote, “Adding on: When Msd is there why are you searching for anyone at all?”