MS Dhoni to create history with blockbuster IPL record vs RR, Jadeja drops special message for CSK captain

Legendary Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni is on the cusp of rewriting history in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against former champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday. Four-time champions Chennai will welcome 2008 winners Rajasthan in match No.17 of the IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Dhoni's CSK have arrived at their Chepauk fortress after hammering Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first El Clasico of the new season. Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja and Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrate the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma(AP)

On Wednesday, Dhoni will enter his name in the IPL history books for the umpteenth time. The former India skipper is all set to record his 200th appearance as the leader of the Yellow Brigade. Dhoni, who is the most-capped player in the history of IPL, will become the first player to lead a franchise in 200 matches.

Dhoni has featured in 213 matches as captain at the IPL. The 41-year-old has plied his trade with Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants in the world's richest T20 tournament. The Ranchi stalwart has an impressive win percentage of 58.96 in 213 matches as captain. The ex-India captain has won 125 matches and suffered defeats in 87 games at the IPL.

Dhoni has played over 236 matches in the IPL. CSK captain Dhoni has accumulated over 5,004 runs in 237 IPL matches. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter made his IPL debut against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium back in 2008.

'Dhoni is a legend of Indian cricket'

Speaking to reporters ahead of the IPL match between the two 2008 finalists, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hailed Dhoni as the legend of Indian cricket. "What can I say. He is a legend of not only CSK, he is also a legend of Indian cricket. I would like to wish him good luck. Hopefully, we will win the game tomorrow and give it as a gift to him on his 200th match as captain. Hope to continue the momentum of how we have played in the last two games," former CSK skipper Jadeja said in his special message for Dhoni.

One of the greatest players in the history of T20 cricket, CSK skipper Dhoni had become the seventh player to complete 5,000 runs in the world's richest T20 league this season. Dhoni joined batting icons Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Warner, Rohit Sharma, Raina and AB de Villiers on the elite list during CSK's home match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Dhoni is also 57 runs away from completing 1500 runs at the Cheapauk in T20 cricket. After outclassing KL Rahul's LSG in their first home game of the new season, CSK thrashed record-time winners MI by 7 wickets at Wankhede Stadium.

With the memorable win over Rohit Sharma's men, Chennai secured the fifth spot on the IPL 2023 points table. CSK have won two matches while their first defeat arrived in the IPL 2023 opener against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT). CSK's opponents RR can go level with table-toppers LSG with a win over the hosts on Wednesday.

