...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

MS Dhoni told to ‘eat your heart out’ after Mukul Choudhary brings back the helicopter shot

Mukul Choudhary played the helicopter shot on quite a few occasions against the Kolkata Knight Riders. 

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 12:01 pm IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
Advertisement

MS Dhoni must have been proud after seeing how Mukul Choudhary finished off the game for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. Mukul, 21, has always been a Dhoni fan and idolised his game; it was no surprise to see the youngster taking a leaf out of Dhoni's book and absolutely nailing the helicopter shot. Just like Dhoni, Choudhary also took the game deep, ensuring that his team got over the line.

Mukul Choudhary played the helicopter shot against KKR. (PTI/AFP)

The unbeaten 54-run knock off 27 balls by Choudhary is one of the finest this season, and it's no surprise that the youngster from Rajasthan has become the toast of the town. The biggest highlight of his unbeaten knock was his maturity and impeccable game awareness, which helped LSG power over the line. He almost single-handedly took Lucknow to a win, as Avesh Khan proved to be a bystander at the other end.

Also Read: LSG’s analyst pushed head coach Justin Langer to get Mukul Choudhary: ‘Runs like Kohli’

Choudhary brought the helicopter shot out on the fourth delivery of the 17th over, depositing Vaibhav Arora's delivery way back into the stands. As soon as a maximum was signalled by the on-field umpire, South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was not able to keep calm inside the commentary box.

"There is pressure, sir. But I think that God has given me this opportunity, so I just believe in my ability. This is a chance to become something big or make a name for yourself. So I focus on the opportunity, not the pressure," he added.

Before the beginning of the IPL 2026 season, Choudhary had revealed that he looks up to MS Dhoni and wants to finish off games just like the former India captain.

Choudhary's knock was all the more remarkable considering how he was batting at 2 off 8 balls, but it was then that he changed gears, hitting 52 runs of his next 19 balls.

 
ms dhoni
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Home / Cricket News / MS Dhoni told to ‘eat your heart out’ after Mukul Choudhary brings back the helicopter shot
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.