After Kabaddi and Football, MS Dhoni tries his hand at Tennis

With the India-Australia ODI series being more than a month away, wicket-keeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was pictured trying his hand at tennis in his hometown of Ranchi on Tuesday.

Dhoni wasn’t part of the recently-concluded T20I series against Australia, which the ‘Men in Blue’ drew by winning the final game in Sydney.

Dhoni was seen playing tennis at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi amidst the curious eyes of people who were present there.

Since not being named in the T20I series against Windies and Australia respectively, Dhoni has been keeping himself busy doing promotional activities and commercial assignments. Earlier, he was pictured playing Kabaddi as he shot a promo for the Pro Kabaddi League.

Then, he took part in a charity football match alongside Bollywood superstars Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Aparshakti Khurana.

Dhoni will return to the Indian line-up when the team will clash against Australia in the ODI series, starting January 12. Virat Kohli and his troops will play against the Aussies in Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne respectively in the three-match series.

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 11:45 IST