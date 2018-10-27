MS Dhoni turns back the clock with a stunning catch in 3rd ODI - Watch

Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field first in the third ODI at Pune. On a track which had a green tinge, the hosts went in with Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Khaleel Ahmed. However, Windies got off to a bright start as Chandrapaul Hemraj and Kieran Powell got a few strokes away to the boundary.

In the sixth over of the innings, Hemraj stood tall and smacked a back of a length ball delivered by Bumrah way over long on for a maximum. However, Bumrah ran in the next ball and banged the ball in even shorter and got it to climb quite steeply. Hemraj went for the hook, but could not control it, the ball took to top edge and went up in the air. MS Dhoni took over even as the ball kept going away and kept swirling in the air.

Despite giving it a hot chase, the wicket-keeper was a few paces short and thus, he stuck out his hands and put in a full-stretched dive and the grabbed the ball in his webbing. An image which certainly wound the clock back and it came a day after the day after the selectors dropped him from the T20I squads.

