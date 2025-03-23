Dhoni vows to continue playing IPL for CSK 'even on wheelchair', breaks silence on retirement talks: 'They will drag me'

Is IPL 2025 MS Dhoni's final season? The India legend certainly dropped that hint when he arrived in Chennai a month back, donning a T-shirt with the words "One Last Time" in Morse code. It sparked quite a furore on social media among fans. But the 43-year-old broke his silence on the retirement speculations ahead of Chennai Super Kings' season opener against Mumbai Indians on Sunday at home, saying that neither he nor the franchise are ready to say goodbye to each other anytime soon. Chennai Super Kings' player MS Dhoni during a training session ahead of IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians(PTI)

Speaking to Jio Hotstar ahead of the 'El Clasico' clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Dhoni said that he could play for Chennai for as long as he wants and added that even if he is injured and finds himself in a wheelchair, CSK will still convince him to play another season.

"I can play for as long as I want for CSK. That's my franchise. Even if I'm in a wheelchair, they'll drag me," he said.

Dhoni battled a knee injury during the 2023 IPL season, after which he underwent surgery at the end of the season. He took the remainder of the year to recover before returning for the 17th edition of the IPL, where he relinquished his captaincy role and his batting position. Preferring No. 8 or below in the line-up, Dhoni smashed 161 runs in 73 balls across the season at a strike rate of 220.

Dhoni on cusp of making history

In Chennai's opening game of the season, Dhoni will have a shot at etching his name in IPL history. The 43-year-old stands 19 runs short of being the franchise's highest run-scorer in the IPL. Former franchise icon Suresh Raina sits at the summit with 4687 runs.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja sits eight scalps short from becoming CSK's leading wicket-taker for CSK in the IPL. Jadeja's tally is only bettered by Dwayne Bravo's 140 wickets for the five-time champions.