MS told him 'listen I've gotten your wicket so please keep quiet': Uthappa finds Dhoni's wit sharper than his glovework

Keeping up with his fascinating inside stories, India batsman Robin Uthappa has narrated another incident, this time regarding none other than former India captain MS Dhoni. Uthappa, who played a lot of cricket under Dhoni, praised the former batsman’s wit, and in fact, finds it sharper than his wicketkeeping skills.

During an interaction with stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant on his YouTube channel ‘Wake Up with Sorabh’, Uthappa was asked by a viewer whether ‘Dhoni endorses sledging’? To it, Uthappa put his point forward without much fuss, explaining an incident to prove how quick-witted Dhoni always has been.

Also Read | 'I was ready to play': KKR's Kuldeep Yadav was shocked with Chennai-leg snub

“I’ll give you an example. MS said to Kevin Pietersen, when he sledged him from the commentary box. MS told him ‘listen I’ve gotten your wicket so please keep quiet. So, I think that is proof enough for what he endorses and what he doesn’t. He’s very quick-witted. His wit, if not the same speed of his glovework, it could be faster. MS’ wit is quick,” Uthappa said.

Uthappa looked back at the 2007/08 season of Indian cricket, where the Indian team achieved a lot of success. After winning the first ever World T20 in September of 2007, India went to Australia in early 2008 and won the CB Series beating the hosts in the first two of the three finals to emerge victorious. Another incident Uthappa narrated, which included Dhoni and sledging, took place during the one-off T20I game between India and Australia in Mumbai 2007.

Also Read | 'Then it clicked me, I had not thought anything': DC's Prithvi Shaw reveals Dhawan's important message during KKR game

“In 2007 when we played a one-off T20 game against Australia, we were at it. MS would put me in charge of sledging some of the senior members of that Australia team like Ricky Ponting. So, in a one-day game, they would make me stand at silly point just to chew Ricky Ponting and all. It was great fun,” Uthappa added.

“It was stuff that any Indian cricketer wants to experience. Because the team of so young and we had so much fun, we enjoyed each other’s company and all that, we made some massive breakthrough as a team at that point in time. It took Indian cricket a step higher.”