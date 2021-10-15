‘MSD is equal to CSK. If he has the desire to play as he will’: Chopra has his say on Dhoni’s future with Chennai

MS Dhoni’s future with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the later seasons has become one of the interesting points of discussion among the experts. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter is gearing up with his team for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 final in which they face Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday in Dubai.

Once the current season concludes, the franchise will indulge in preparing the road map for the next edition. Before they head into the mega players’ auction to structure the team for the next three years, they have to lock a list of players to be retained and released.

Amid all these speculations, there remains a question on Dhoni’s association with the franchise in coming years. Will he continue as a player-cum-captain or will he join the staff members as a mentor? Fans are eager to find the answers.

Meanwhile, former India opener Aakash Chopra has presented his views on the matter. While speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, he opined that Dhoni will surely continue with CSK but as a mentor, given the circumstances.

“Dhoni is going to retain CSK for sure. Now in what capacity it's up to him. It's never been a transactional kind of relationship between the two. MSD is equal to CSK, so if he has a season in him, which is only six months away, and if he has the desire to play as he will play,” Chopra told Star Sports.

“But I'm sure he's also mindful of the fact that next year's big auction, a lot of money is being parked on one player for the next three seasons. If that's going to happen then you're going to hamper the chances of creating a good team at a big auction. So, if that plays out the way I think it is, MS might be there as a mentor and not as a player,” he added.

Dhoni will be seen in action in the IPL 2021 final in Dubai. This is the 9th time that CSK has moved into the finals of the tournament. They face a rejuvenated KKR who have a 100 percent track record in the finals.