IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings road to final: How MS Dhoni's CSK attained redemption this season

It was quite a sad surprise for MS Dhoni fans when Chennai Super Kings did not qualify for the playoffs in the Indian Premier League 2020. It was the first time CSK were not playing the knockout games in an IPL season, and it signalled that time may be coming to a close for Dhoni as CSK captain. But in IPL 2021, Dhoni & co. attained redemption as they made their way to the final, and are now just one game away from lifting their fourth IPL title.

Here is a look at CSK's road to final:

Successful India leg

Chennai Super Kings had quite a successful run in the India leg of IPL 2021, as they finished in the 2nd spot by the time the season was suspended. CSK won five out of two games in India, taking 10 points in 7 games, with a Net Run Rate of +1.263. CSK only lost to Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals but won the rest of the matches quite comfortably.

Gaikwad rises in UAE

The UAE leg of CSK proved to be successful once again with openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis returning with the bat in supreme form. The duo provided great starts to CSK in every match, and Gaikwad, in particular, impressed everyone around with his talents with the bat. The right-handed batter scored two fifties and a hundred in UAE, as CSK finished in the 2nd spot in the table to make it to the playoffs.

Dhoni takes CSK to final

In the first Qualifier against Delhi Capitals, CSK captain MS Dhoni rose to the challenge as he scored 18 runs in 6 balls to showcase why he was regarded as one of the best finishers of his time. CSK chased down 173 to win a thrilling match against DC and book a spot in the final.