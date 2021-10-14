'They had Lord Shardul on their side': Aakash Chopra lists factors that worked out for CSK in IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings are set to face off against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2021 final on Friday - as MS Dhoni & co. look to win their fourth IPL trophy. In 2020, CSK faced a multitude of problems and were unable to qualify for the playoffs, finishing in the seventh spot in the table.

But CSK made a turnaround in 2021, reaching the final after finishing 2nd in the points table, and then defeating Delhi Capitals to make it to the summit clash.

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra opened up on the things that worked out for CSK throughout the season, and he said that the opening partnerships between Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad, and contributions from allrounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur helped CSK in the season.

“Well, few things have gone their way and they have exceeded expectations, because in the first leg when they were playing in Wankhede stadium and I thought they didn’t have the side to conquer that frontier," Chopra said on Star Sports chat show show Cricket Connected.

“They were extraordinary there and they have gone form strength to strength. Because the middle order hasn’t fired so the opening partnership of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf Du Plessis,” he added.

“Moeen Ali in the first half of the tournament with the bat, Ravindra Jadeja’s resurgence as a T20 finisher – he did finish a couple of games on his own. Also, a lot of factor have also contributed,” he further said.

“Lord Shardul, let’s not forget him, if they have the Lord in their side, then the light of the Lord is with them," Chopra signed off.

