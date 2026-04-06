‘Mukesh McGrath’: Jasprit Bumrah’s witty compliment for Delhi Capitals pacer steals the show

In an entertaining moment after Saturday’s Indian Premier League 2026 clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Jasprit Bumrah passed a hilarious remark, calling Mukesh Kumar “Mukesh McGrath” after his brilliant bowling performance. Jasprit Bumrah immortalised the meme Mukesh McGrath (Screengrab)

Mukesh was the standout performer for Delhi Capitals, playing a key role in their convincing six-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians. He made an immediate impact with the ball, dismissing Ryan Rickelton early with a well-directed delivery that was miscued to Axar Patel at mid-off.

Mukesh has often been compared to legendary Aussie pacer Glenn McGrath, albeit in jest. McGrath, considered one of the best fast bowlers that world cricket has ever seen and known for his impeccable line and length, has frequently been linked with Mukesh, who has played three Tests and six ODIs for India. Several ‘Mukesh McGrath’ memes have also emerged in the past.

Just two balls later, Mukesh struck again, producing a sharp return catch to send Tilak Varma back for a duck, leaving the Mumbai Indians struggling in the Powerplay.

Impressed by his fellow pacer, Bumrah couldn’t resist a witty compliment. “Well done, Mukesh McGrath,” he quipped, drawing laughter from Rohit Sharma and Axar Patel, who were nearby.

Mukesh the fielder Bumrah also praised Mukesh’s athletic effort in the field to dismiss Sherfane Rutherford. Positioned at deep square leg, Mukesh timed his jump perfectly to complete a stunning catch near the boundary off Vipraj Nigam’s delivery, displaying sharp reflexes and awareness.

Chasing a target of 163, the Delhi Capitals recovered from an early wobble with a strong partnership between Sameer Rizvi and Pathum Nissanka. Rizvi continued his impressive form, scoring a blistering 90 off 51 balls to anchor the chase. He first stitched a 66-run stand with Nissanka (44) before adding another crucial 78 runs with David Miller, guiding Delhi to victory with 11 balls to spare.