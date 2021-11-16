Mumbai customs officials seize two luxury watches worth 5 crore from Hardik Pandya at airport

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
The Customs Department of Mumbai on Sunday seized two wrist watches worth ₹5 crores from cricketer Hardik Pandya at the airport on his arrival from Dubai.
Published on Nov 16, 2021
ANI | , New Delhi

The Customs Department of Mumbai on Sunday seized two wrist watches worth 5 crores from cricketer Hardik Pandya at the airport on his arrival from Dubai, for allegedly not having bill receipt of the watches.

"Customs Department seized two wrist watches worth 5 crores of cricketer Hardik Pandya, on Sunday night (November 14) when he was returning from Dubai. The cricketer did not have the bill receipt of the watches," Mumbai Customs Department said.

Pandya was returning from Dubai after India was left to rue what could have been in the UAE after recording their third win, as two defeats in their opening two games against semi-finalists Pakistan and New Zealand ultimately cost them a place in the last four of the T20 World Cup.

Notably, last year, Hardik's brother, cricketer Krunal Pandya, was also intercepted at the Mumbai International Airport over suspicion of being in possession of undisclosed gold and other valuables.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
