...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Mumbai Indians break silence on extent of Rohit Sharma's injury: ‘We don’t want to push'

Here's what Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene said about Rohit Sharma's injury. 

Updated on: Apr 17, 2026 06:05 am IST
Written by Vishesh Roy
Advertisement

Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene believes there's “nothing serious” about Rohit Sharma's injury and the right-handed batter should be back in the playing XI sooner rather than later. However, the former Sri Lanka captain added that the medical staff will ultimately make the final decision. Rohit, 38, missed the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the previous fixture against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Rohit Sharma during a practice session on Wednesday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

At the toss for the match against PBKS, Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya stated that Rohit is likely to miss two games for the franchise. Against RCB, Rohit retired hurt in the sixth over of the Mumbai Indians' chase after suffering a hamstring injury. He received treatment prior to the start of the over; however, a few deliveries later, he walked off after feeling pain and unease.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya looked as if he had seen a ghost before saying, ‘I don’t have much to say right now’ after 4th straight loss

Quinton de Kock got his first game of the IPL 2026 season for the Mumbai Indians on Thursday, and he left an instant impression, playing an unbeaten 112-run knock off just 60 balls.

After the defeat, Jayawardene said that his side were forced to make changes to the playing XI due to injuries. Jayawardene also said that his side is just unable to get enough penetration with the ball, and this is having a significant adverse effect.

“We did try some combinations, and some of those combinations were forced on us because of injuries and players not available. So we tried to create something of what is available, but we are finding some spark in certain areas, but on the other hand we are not finding that, especially with the ball; we haven't been able to penetrate the opposition, so that's something that we really have to work harder on and see how we can improve on that,” said the Mumbai Indians head coach.

 
rohit sharma
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Home / Cricket News / Mumbai Indians break silence on extent of Rohit Sharma's injury: ‘We don’t want to push'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.