Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Mumbai Indians full squad after 2 days of IPL 2022 auction
cricket

Mumbai Indians full squad after 2 days of IPL 2022 auction

Having retained four and bought four players on day 1 of the auction, Mumbai added 17 more to the list on Sunday, all of which came in the post-lunch accelerated session of the auction.
Ishan Kishan; Tymal Mills; Jofra Archer
Published on Feb 13, 2022 09:22 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Mumbai Indians, the five-time winners of the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy, remained silent through major part of the two-day mega auction for the 2022 season of the IPL, but came storming back late on Sunday to complete their squad of 25 members. 

Having picked Ishan Kishan for a whopping INR 15.25 crore on the opening day of the mega event in Bengaluru, Mumbai did not place any strong bids throughout the first half of the second day of the auction before splurging INR 8 crore to rope in England pace sensation Jofra Archer, hence bolstering their bowling attack that already has Jasprit Bumrah. However, owing to injury issues, Archer will not be playing in this edition of the tournament but has already made himself available for 2023 and 2024 season. 

"Jofra has been a player Mahela gave his first professional debut to and since then we have been thinking about them as a pair. So happy that we got them together. Although he is going to play next year, we are very happy to have Jofra and Bumrah make a lethal pair for our bowling attack,” franchise owner Akash Ambani told Star Sports on Sunday.

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2022 Auction Highlights

Soon after buying Archer, Mumbai broke free to rope in finisher Tim David for INR 8.25 crore, another England pacer in Tymal Mills, for INR 1.5 crore and Australian fast bowler Riley Meredith for INR 1 crore. 

Having retained four and bought four players on day 1 of the auction, Mumbai added 10 more to the list on Sunday, all of which came in the post-lunch accelerated session of the auction. 

Mumbai Indians (MI) Squad 

Retained Players – Rohit Sharma (INR 16 Crore), Jasprit Bumrah (INR 12 Crore), Suryakumar Yadav (INR 8 Crore), and Kieron Pollard (INR 6 Crore) 

Players Bought – Ishan Kishan (INR 15.25 Crore), Dewald Brevis (INR 3 Crore), Basil Thampi (INR 30 lakh), Murugan Ashwin (INR 1.60 Crore), Jaydev Unadkat (INR 1.3 Crore), Mayank Markande (INR 65 lakh), N Tilak Varma (INR 1.7 Crore), Sanjay Yadav (INR 50 lakh), Jofra Archer (INR 8 Crore), Daniel Sams (INR 2.6 Crore), Tymal Mills (INR 1.5 Crore), Tim David (INR 8.25 Crore), Riley Meredith (INR 1 Crore), Mohammad Arshad Khan (INR 20 lakh), Anmolpreet Singh (INR 20 lakh), Ramandeep Singh (INR 20 lakh), Rahul Buddhi (INR 20 lakh), Hrithik Shokeen (INR 20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (INR 30 lakh), Aryan Juyal (INR 20 lakh), Fabian Allen (INR 75 lakh).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai indians ipl 2022 auction
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 Mega Auction
Horoscope Today
Happy Hug Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP