‘Remember old is gold’: MI legends react as IPL franchise shares iconic photo featuring Tendulkar & Jayasuriya

Five-time Indian Premier League winners Mumbai Indians on Tuesday took fans on a nostalgic ride as they shared an iconic photo featuring Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya.

Both the legends were part of the Mumbai franchise in the initial years. “You are officially old now if you remember this duo opening the batting for MI,” wrote the franchise while sharing the pictures.

The picture saw Jayasuriya himself reacting as he wrote: “unforgettable memories". Tendulkar and Jayasuriya's teammate then Harbhajan Singh also reacted to the post and wrote: "remember old is gold".

While Jayasuriya is no longer associated with the Mumbai unit, Tendulkar was seen preparing the team in the second phase of the latest edition of the T20 league, played in UAE.

Tendulkar during his stint at Mumbai accumulated 2334 runs. He was part of the Mumbai unit led by Rohit Sharma, which won the IPL and Champions League in 2013.

The Indian batting maestro also held the captaincy position at MI and under his leadership the team won 30 times in 51 clashes and finished second in the second edition of the lucrative T20 tournament.

Mumbai, however, this time failed to replicate the game they are known for and failed to qualify for the play-offs despite finishing on equal points with Kolkata Knight Riders.

