cricket

Mumbai Indians unveil new jersey for IPL 2021

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Mumbai Indians won their fifth IPL title in 2020.(MI/Twitter)

Mumba Indians unveiled their jersey for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League which captures the composition of five basic elements of the Universe --Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Sky, each signifying the essence of the franchise.

Speaking about the jersey and its essence, a team spokesperson said, "Mumbai Indians has carried forward a legacy every year, built on our core values and ideologies. Our five IPL titles are testament to our commitment to these values and it is extremely fulfilling that we have been able to signify it through our jersey this year."

"There is a lot of thought which goes into designing our jerseys every year because we understand that it is worn by our players and fans with a sense of pride and honour. This season we decided to wear the elements of our DNA on our jersey, which has enabled us to become the most successful sports club in the country. We shall wear the pride of our Paltan whenever we step out in this jersey."

The defending champion starts off their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9.

