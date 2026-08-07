Mumbai Indians urged to get Rinku Singh and Harshit Rana in return if Hardik Pandya traded to KKR: ‘The only way…’

The speculation surrounding Hardik Pandya’s future with the Mumbai Indians has gathered momentum, with former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin offering his take on the possibility of a blockbuster trade ahead of the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Under Hardik, the Mumbai Indians reached the playoffs once in the three-year period, and now, it's common knowledge that the all-rounder is exploring his options. Pandya has reportedly emerged as a potential trade target after two seasons for the Mumbai Indians ended without a playoff appearance.

Ravichandran Ashwin opens up on potential Hardik Pandya trade (ANI Pic Service)

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Despite the franchise's formidable record as five-time IPL champions, the team finished ninth in the 10-team standings in the 2026 edition, intensifying questions over the direction of the side.

According to reports, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are among the franchises that could explore a move for Pandya. Ashwin believes the two teams are the most likely destinations should the Mumbai Indians decide to part ways with their captain.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya's IPL future hangs in balance, but one franchise offers the clearest road to redemption

Ashwin also suggested that the Mumbai Indians could seek significant returns in any potential deal. According to his assessment, the five-time champions may be interested in a package involving KKR players Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh if the Kolkata franchise were to pursue Pandya.

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{{^usCountry}} “Don’t count out Hardik going to a franchise other than CSK or KKR. The talk is that CSK will give Dube and a pacer, while KKR will give away Cameron Green. What happens if Green decides to focus on the Ashes next year? If I were MI, I would accept a deal with KKR on only one condition: getting Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh in return. That is the only way MI gets stronger,” Ashwin said on his Tamil YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Don’t count out Hardik going to a franchise other than CSK or KKR. The talk is that CSK will give Dube and a pacer, while KKR will give away Cameron Green. What happens if Green decides to focus on the Ashes next year? If I were MI, I would accept a deal with KKR on only one condition: getting Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh in return. That is the only way MI gets stronger,” Ashwin said on his Tamil YouTube channel. {{/usCountry}}

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“MI will also think about who between CSK and KKR gets stronger through the Hardik trade. If CSK give away Dube and one Indian pacer to get Hardik, they get strong but not invincible. However, if KKR get Hardik, they suddenly look very strong. KKR will become a lethal batting lineup with Hardik. These are teams with five, five and three titles, so MI have to think about how they can ensure one of these teams doesn’t leapfrog them,” he added.

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CSK recently confirmed the departure of long-serving head coach Stephen Fleming after a remarkable 18-year association with the team, while KKR are also preparing for a fresh phase following Ajinkya Rahane's retirement.

Pandya's recent season did little to silence the questions around his form. The all-rounder featured in 10 matches during IPL 2026, scoring 206 runs and picking up four wickets as the Mumbai Indians endured a disappointing campaign.

The 32-year-old has remained out of action since the conclusion of the season, adding another layer of uncertainty around his immediate playing future.