Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Match 20 of Indian Premier League, 2024 to start at 03:30 PM
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 20 of Indian Premier League, 2024. Match will start on 07 Apr 2024 at 03:30 PM
Venue : Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Mumbai Indians squad -
Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Anshul Kamboj, Dewald Brevis, Gerald Coetzee, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Nabi, Naman Dhir, Nehal Wadhera, Romario Shepherd, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Vishnu Vinod, Akash Madhwal, Arjun Tendulkar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Kwena Maphaka, Luke Wood, Nuwan Thushara, Piyush Chawla, Shreyas Gopal
Delhi Capitals squad -
David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Swastik Chikara, Yash Dhull, Axar Patel, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Sumit Kumar, Abishek Porel, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Rishabh Pant, Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Jhye Richardson, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Pravin Dubey, Rasikh Dar, Vicky Ostwal
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 20 of Indian Premier League, 2024
Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Match Details
Match 20 of Indian Premier League, 2024 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to be held at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 03:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.