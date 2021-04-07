Home / Cricket / They will win it: Michael Vaughan gives early prediction on IPL 2021 winners
cricket

They will win it: Michael Vaughan gives early prediction on IPL 2021 winners

Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes that the Mumbai Indians will win the 14th edition of the tournament and complete a hat-trick of title victories.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 05:54 PM IST
File image of Michael Vaughan.(Getty Images)

Ahead of the new Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season, numerous pundits, former cricketers, and commentators have started out dishing their early predictions for various aspects of the league. Michal Vaughan has also jumped on the bandwagon with a prediction on Mumbai Indians.

Former England captain believes that the Mumbai Indians will win the 14th edition of the tournament and complete a hat-trick of title victories.

ALSO READ| IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians have the potential to go where no other IPL team has before

With IPL 2021 due to begin in another two days, former cricketers and commentators have begun to give their early prediction for the tournament.

“Early #IPL2021 prediction ... @mipaltan will win it ... if by some bizarre loss of form then @SunRisers will win it ... #OnOn #India,” Vaughan tweeted on Wednesday.

He also stated that if by chance the Mumbai Indians suffer ‘some bizarre loss of form’, then he expects the David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad to win the title.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gayle performs moonwalk on Michael Jackson’s track after finishing quarantine

BCCI Apex Council meet agenda: Indian women's support staff, state T20 leagues

Kohli, ABD and Maxwell team up for fun photo shoot in RCB's new kit

IPL 2021: Maxwell explains why 14.25 crore RCB contract didn't surprise him

ALSO READ| IPL 2021: MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard finishes 7-day quarantine, ready to train

Defending champions MI will begin their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener in Chennai on April 9. The Mumbai outfit, after winning a record-extending fifth title last year, will start as the favorites once again. In the 2020 edition in the UAE, they beat Delhi Capitals in the final.

Now, they have a chance to do what no other franchise has done; that is to become the first team to win three titles in a row. The only other side to have won two on the bounce are MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. The Chennai outfit won two in a row, in 2010 and 2011, before being denied a third by Gautam Gambhir's Kolkata Knight Riders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 chennai super kings mumbai indians kolkata knight riders sunrisers hyderabad in ipl michael vaughan former england captain michael vaughan indian premier league
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP