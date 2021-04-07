They will win it: Michael Vaughan gives early prediction on IPL 2021 winners

Ahead of the new Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season, numerous pundits, former cricketers, and commentators have started out dishing their early predictions for various aspects of the league. Michal Vaughan has also jumped on the bandwagon with a prediction on Mumbai Indians.

Former England captain believes that the Mumbai Indians will win the 14th edition of the tournament and complete a hat-trick of title victories.

ALSO READ| IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians have the potential to go where no other IPL team has before

With IPL 2021 due to begin in another two days, former cricketers and commentators have begun to give their early prediction for the tournament.

“Early #IPL2021 prediction ... @mipaltan will win it ... if by some bizarre loss of form then @SunRisers will win it ... #OnOn #India,” Vaughan tweeted on Wednesday.

He also stated that if by chance the Mumbai Indians suffer ‘some bizarre loss of form’, then he expects the David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad to win the title.

ALSO READ| IPL 2021: MI all-rounder Kieron Pollard finishes 7-day quarantine, ready to train

Defending champions MI will begin their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener in Chennai on April 9. The Mumbai outfit, after winning a record-extending fifth title last year, will start as the favorites once again. In the 2020 edition in the UAE, they beat Delhi Capitals in the final.

Now, they have a chance to do what no other franchise has done; that is to become the first team to win three titles in a row. The only other side to have won two on the bounce are MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. The Chennai outfit won two in a row, in 2010 and 2011, before being denied a third by Gautam Gambhir's Kolkata Knight Riders.