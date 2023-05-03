Mumbai to place trust in Arjun Tendulkar, Jason Behrendorff; seek 2 wins in a row: MI’s likely XI vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2023 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on May 3. The Rohit Sharma-led side are coming off an impressive win against RR with their batters ensuring the win for MI against a strong RR outfit. MI have so far won four and lost four of their eight games this season. They are currently seventh in the points table.

Arjun Tendulkar has impressed in the chances that he has been given (AP)

MI lost to RCB and CSK in their opening two games but then bounced back with three wins in a row against DC, KKR and SRH. Mumbai Indians then lost consecutive games against PBKS and defending champions GT. Last time out against RR, Mumbai Indians chased down 213 in a thrilling 1000th IPL match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Tim David (45* off 14) provided a blockbuster finish with three sixes in a row with 17 needed off the last over to help get MI back to winning ways. Skipper Rohit Sharma couldn’t have asked for a better birthday gift.

Tilak Varma is currently the top run-getter for the team with 248 runs at a strike rate of 152. Ishan Kishan has scored 211 runs and skipper Rohit Sharma has scored 184 runs in the eight games so far. He is having another inconsistent season and MI will hope that their talismanic captain can soon get back to his best.

Cameron Green has also scored 243 runs and has recently started showing good form after two 50 plus scores in the last few games. SKY has also scored 201 runs so far this season after securing his second half-century against RR. He is getting back to his best right on time for the business end of the tournament.

Jofra Archer has returned to the team after recovering from injury and will now be expected to have a consistent run in the team until the end of the season provided he stays fit.

Jason Behrendorff and Riley Meredith have done well this season. The two have picked a combined 15 wickets between them so far.

Piyush Chawla has been the surprise package for MI so far this season. The veteran spinner is the top wicket-taker for the side with 13 wickets so far at an economy of 7. Cameron Green has also chipped in with 5 wickets. Hrithik Shokeen and Arjun Tendulkar have also chipped in with some important scalps.

Arshad Khan replaced Tendulkar in the line-up against RR and picked up three wickets but was very expensive so Tendulkar could come back into the team for him in the next game.

Riley Meredith was also expensive against RR and Behrendorff might replace him in the playing eleven against PBKS.

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk).

Middle order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David.

All-rounders: Cameron Green.

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya.

Impact Player: Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen or Sandeep Warrier could be Impact player options for MI.

