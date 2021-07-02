Munaf Patel reveals what he said to Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez after dismissing him in 2011 World Cup match

Former India fast bowler Munaf Patel on Friday revealed the words he spoke to Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez after he dismissed him in the 2011 World Cup semifinal match. India, after a jittery start with the bat, had set a target for 261 for Pakistan to chase.

Hafeez, who came out to open for Pakistan in the chase, was looking dangerous as he put Pakistan in a strong position despite Kamran Akmal getting dismissed for 19. But Hafeez was sent back by Munaf as the batsman nicked one to wicketkeeper MS Dhoni.

Also read: Five Sri Lanka players refuse tour contracts ahead of India series

As Hafeez went back after scoring 43 runs in 59 balls, a charged-up Munaf was seen mouthing a few words to the Pakistan cricketer.

More than 10 years, after the incident, the bowler has revealed what he had said to Hafeez.

Munaf shared an image of the moment from the match on Twitter and asked: "Who all know this moment????"

In reply to him, a fan asked: "Hahaha Sir . Remember I asked u about this dismissal. U didn’t tell what exactly u said to hafeez."

Munaf replied to the fan and wrote: "I thanked Hafeez for giving me wicket. Hehehe."

India, eventually defeated Pakistan in the match by 29 runs to book a date with Sri Lanka in the 2011 World Cup final. The MS Dhoni-led side, then, defeated Sri Lanka in the final by 6 wickets to claim the World Cup trophy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON