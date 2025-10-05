Muneeba Ali’s run-out triggers Pakistan meltdown; what MCC rules actually say about the dismissal

The India vs Pakistan match at the ongoing Women's ODI World Cup saw a controversial dismissal in the second innings, with Muneeba Ali having to depart for two off 12 balls. Kranti Goud sent a full delivery into the stumps, and the Pakistan opener didn't have much footwork, missing the ball. The ball hit her pad, but it appeared to have been pitched just outside leg, and the umpire said no to India's Lbw appeal. Meanwhile, there was drama at the striker's end as Muneeba wandered out of her crease, and the throw hit the stumps. She did ground her bat, but it came up when the ball actually hit the stumps. The big screen came with the final decision, stating 'out'. (IND W vs PAK W LIVE SCORE, WOMEN'S WORLD CUP) Pakistan's captain Fatima Sana, left, speaks to umpire about the dismissal of Muneeba Ali, right.(AP)

The Pakistan opener wasn't impressed and stormed off. Then replays also showed that if India would have reviewed the lbw call, she would have been given out as well.

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana also couldn't believe it, and she had a chat with the fourth umpire on the boundary line. The fourth umpire explained the decision to Sana, and then Muneeba crossed the boundary line to leave.

Muneeba Ali's dismissal explained

According to MCC's article 30.1, "a batter shall be considered to be out of her ground unless some part of her person or bat is grounded behind the popping crease at that end.

"30.1.2 However, a batter shall not be considered to be out of her ground if, in running or diving towards her ground and beyond, and having grounded some part of her person or bat beyond the popping crease, there is subsequent loss of contact between the ground and any part of her person or bat, or between the bat and person."

As Muneeba wasn't running or diving, she was considered to be out of her ground and was given out.