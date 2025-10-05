India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Updates: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur aim for 4-0 vs PAK in a span of 3 weeks
India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur's side aims to register their second win of the Women's World Cup. However, all eyes are on whether there would be handshakes between the players from both teams.
India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Updates: Here we are again. Another Sunday. Another India versus Pakistan contest. However, this time it's the women who will take centre stage. The sixth match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will see Fatima Sana's Pakistan square off against Harmanpreet Kaur's India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India will look to register its second win of the tournament, while Pakistan aims to get off the mark. However, for the latter to win, Pakistan must fight all odds as they are stacked heavily against them. For starters, Pakistan have never beaten India in a women's ODI....Read More
India has won all 11 ODI matches against Pakistan, and Harmanpreet's side starts as the overwhelming favourites. However, the centre of focus is not the cricket action. All eyes would be on whether the players from both teams shake hands after the conclusion of the game. The first indication will be seen at the toss, where Harmanpreet and Fatima will walk out in a bid to win the flip of the coin.
The Men's Asia Cup 2025 saw plenty of drama off the field as tempers flared between India and Pakistan. It now remains to be seen whether bad blood spills over to the contest between the women's teams in the marquee World Cup.
Coming back to the action, India's opening batter Smriti Mandhana will once again hold the key as she aims to give the side a solid start alongside the other opener Pratika Rawal. The side faced a horrendous collapse against Sri Lanka, and it was Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma who rescued India in the middle, taking the side to a total of over 270.
The weather forecast for Colombo is grim for Sunday as several showers are predicted. Several delays are expected, and one can only hope that the match goes through. The contest between Sri Lanka and Australia at the same venue was abandoned without a single ball being bowled on Saturday. The wicket at the Premadasa is expected to offer sufficient pace and bounce, allowing batters to play shots on the up.
Squads of both teams:
India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry.
Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas.
In their opening game against Sri Lanka, India were put to bat after Sri Lanka won the toss. After a more or less steady start India suffered a mini-collapse, where they lost four wickets while adding just four runs to the total.
With India looking down the barrel at 124/6, Deepti Sharma took the onus on herself to propel the team towards a respectable total. Her 53 off 53 was the foundation on which Amanjot Kaur based her fine knock of 57 runs off 56 deliveries. The duo's effort heloed India put a fighting total of 269 runs on the board at the end of their allotted 47 overs.
In the chase, Sri Lanka posed a threat to the Indian team with the skipper Chamari Athapaththu laying the foundation. However, the fall of the captain took away the resilience from the chase. Nilakshi de Silva tried hard as she scored 35 runs off 29 deliveries, but it was not enough to take Sri Lanka close to the target. In the end, they were bundled out for 211 runs in the 46th over, as India sealed the match by 59 runs (DLS method).
After the all-round show India stand aty fourth spot on the points table with a net run rate of +1.255. They will look to improve on their performance against Pakistan and climb up the ladder in the table.
This is the fourth India-Pakistan cricketing clash in the last three weeks. The men's teams faced each other three times in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025. All three of those matches were won by the Indian team led by Suryakumar Yadav. Harmanpreet Kaur and her girls have now got the chance of winning this game and making it 4-0 against Pakistan in a span of just three weeks.
India's opener and star batter, Smriti Mandhana has been in prime form in the ODIs this year. During the series against Australia, she looked in prime touch and gave the team good starts to build on. Mandhana also scored his 12th century of her ODI career in the series, the third for her this year. She achieved the unique feat of scoring three ODI centuries in a year twice. However, in the first match against Sri Lanka, the southpaw failed to replicate her form. Mandhana will be eager to mend that quickly and play a crucial role against India's arch-rivals.
India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Updates: India has won all 11 ODI matches against Pakistan, and Harmanpreet's side starts as the overwhelming favourites for their second game of the Women's World Cup. The history and odds are stacked against Fatima Sana's side. Can they spring in a surprise?
India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Updates: It remains to be seen whether the players from both teams shake hands after the conclusion of the game. The first indication will be seen at the toss, where Harmanpreet and Fatima will walk out. The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has already stated that nothing has changed in the equation with Pakistan; hence it's likely that there is no exchange of pleasantries between the two teams.
