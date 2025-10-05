India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Updates: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur aim for 4-0 vs PAK in a span of 3 weeks

India Women vs Pakistan Women Live Updates: Here we are again. Another Sunday. Another India versus Pakistan contest. However, this time it's the women who will take centre stage. The sixth match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will see Fatima Sana's Pakistan square off against Harmanpreet Kaur's India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India will look to register its second win of the tournament, while Pakistan aims to get off the mark. However, for the latter to win, Pakistan must fight all odds as they are stacked heavily against them. For starters, Pakistan have never beaten India in a women's ODI....Read More

India has won all 11 ODI matches against Pakistan, and Harmanpreet's side starts as the overwhelming favourites. However, the centre of focus is not the cricket action. All eyes would be on whether the players from both teams shake hands after the conclusion of the game. The first indication will be seen at the toss, where Harmanpreet and Fatima will walk out in a bid to win the flip of the coin.

The Men's Asia Cup 2025 saw plenty of drama off the field as tempers flared between India and Pakistan. It now remains to be seen whether bad blood spills over to the contest between the women's teams in the marquee World Cup.

Coming back to the action, India's opening batter Smriti Mandhana will once again hold the key as she aims to give the side a solid start alongside the other opener Pratika Rawal. The side faced a horrendous collapse against Sri Lanka, and it was Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma who rescued India in the middle, taking the side to a total of over 270.

The weather forecast for Colombo is grim for Sunday as several showers are predicted. Several delays are expected, and one can only hope that the match goes through. The contest between Sri Lanka and Australia at the same venue was abandoned without a single ball being bowled on Saturday. The wicket at the Premadasa is expected to offer sufficient pace and bounce, allowing batters to play shots on the up.

Squads of both teams:

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry.

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Fatima Sana(c), Natalia Pervaiz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas.