Fatima Sana’s wild ‘pest control’ act fails as bugs halt India Women’s WC clash for 15 minutes; players go off field

A bizarre incident unfolded during the India-Pakistan Women’s World Cup 2025 clash on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium, as Pakistan players temporarily halted the game due to a swarm of insects. Captain Fatima Sana then waged a lone battle against the bugs. Though her “pest control” efforts failed to keep them at bay, the antics had commentators in splits, adding a humorous twist to the high-stakes encounter. Fatima Sana sprays insect repellent to ward off bugs flying over the pitch during the Women's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan(AP)

The incident happened during the 28th over of India's innings, when Nashra Sandhu was seen swinging her towel to keep the flies away. A few Pakistani players then approached the on-field umpire to have a chat, causing a delay as the match official was then seen talking on the earphones.

The commentators were initially unsure of the cause of the delay; however, when one of the Pakistani substitute players ran onto the field with a spray in hand, they suspected it was due to an injury. But Fatima quickly took the spray and used it liberally to get back at the insects. The sight left the commentators in splits.

"Okay, I'm very curious. You have been in that dugout, what's come out, Sana Mir?" asked one of the commentators.

"I have no idea," replied the former Pakistan captain, before Fatima went wild with the spray.

"On that pest control note, we take a break," said the former as the two commentators could not stop laughing.

Fatima Sana’s efforts had little impact, as the insects continued to trouble the players. Six overs later, the players were sent off the field so ground staff could fumigate the pitch with pest control spray. The stoppage lasted 15 minutes, but the match resumed without any loss of overs.

Earlier in the game, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. Harleen Deol narrowly missed out on a half-century as India managed 154 runs for the loss of four wickets in 34 overs. Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Fatima and Rameen Shamim all picked up a wicket each.