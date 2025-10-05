Toss blunder rocks India vs Pakistan Women’s World Cup; Fatima Sana stays mum to gain edge after match referee’s gaffe

Another India-Pakistan game, another chaos! A bizarre incident unfolded on Sunday at the toss for the Women's World Cup 2025 match between the two rivals at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, when Pakistan captain Fatima Sana remained quiet after the match referee's blunder to gain an early advantage in the league game. The drama slipped past broadcasters but not the internet, as eagle-eyed fans caught the moment on camera. The clip has since gone viral, sparking debate over fairness and officiating in the high-voltage clash. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl vs India

At the toss, Harmanpreet Kaur flipped the coin, and Sana made the call. The Pakistan captain clearly called ‘tails’ on the microphone, but match referee Shandre Fritz and broadcaster Mel Jones both declared that she had called ‘heads’. To Sana’s surprise, the coin indeed landed on heads — yet, instead of correcting the mix-up, she stayed silent and played along, effectively claiming the toss win that should have belonged to India. Even Harmanpreet failed to notice it.

None of the experts on the broadcast panel highlighted it, but the moment went viral on social media after the match began, leaving fans fuming.

It is yet to be seen if India file a complaint over this blunder at the toss.

Pakistan win toss

Sana opted to bowl first in the match against India. Pakistan made just one change for the game - Sadaf Shamas replaced Omaima Sohail.

"Looks like there could be some moisture on the wicket," said Sana. "Our confidence is great, hopefully we'll play better today. Anything under 250 could be a good chase."

India also made one change for the match - Renuka Thakur in place of Amanjot.

"We played a good series here before the World Cup. We're thinking positively and are looking to do well," said Harmanpreet.

India headed into the game on the back of a win against Sri Lanka in the rain-marred clash in Guwahati. Pakistan, on the other hand, lost to Bangladesh in their opener last Thursday in Colombo.