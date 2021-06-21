Muralitharan pips Warne, McGrath, Steyn; named G.O.A.T bowler of 21st century

Muttiah Muralitharan was picked as the Greatest Of All Time (G.O.A.T) in Tests of the 21st century leaving behind the likes of Shane Warne, Dale Steyn and Glenn McGrath by an exquisite 50-member jury put together by Star Sports. The same jury had voted Sachin Tendulkar as the greatest of all time among batsmen in Tests.

Sri Lanka’s legendary off-spinner Muralitharan is currently the highest wicket-taker in both ODIs and Tests. Murali finished with 800 Test wickets – the first and only till now – after playing 133 Tests. His average of 22.73 is also one of the best among the great bowlers to have taken more than 400 Test wickets.

Laxman said he could see the fear in the eyes of batsmen when they were about to face Muralitharan in a match.

"I was privileged to be against all these greats of the game. Steyn, for someone who could swing the ball, not only the conventional swing but also the reverse swing, used to suffocate you and get you out. The presence of Shane Warne had on the cricket field was just unbelievable," said Laxman on Star Sports' show Cricket Live.

"But for me, it has been Muttiah Muralitharan -- the greatest of all time bowler of the 21st century -- because he is one spinner who troubled all the batsmen around the world, not only in Sri Lanka, not only in the subcontinent conditions but apart from Australia, everywhere in the world. He has been the greatest of all time.

"It is not only about statistics, and also not just the number of wickets. He has got 800 Test wickets is a big achievement, the way he bamboozled batsmen. I could see the fear in the eyes of the batsmen when facing Muralitharan," he added.

Former Indian batsman Sanjay Bangar said Muralitharan didn't have the luxury of a good bowling attack that other bowlers in their team had.

"I thought Anil Kumble would feature in the list because he's somebody who's won a lot of matches for India, 619 Test wickets. And doing that without the ability of a Shane Warne or without variation and guile of somebody like a Muralitharan, it was a phenomenal achievement for Anil and for India," said Bangar.

"But I will have to give it to Muttiah Muralitharan purely for the reason that he didn't have the luxury of some pressure being applied from the other end except for somebody like Chaminda Vas, he had to do it all alone.

"I think for that particular reason, for having the record alone for having shouldered the responsibility of an international attack, it has to be Muralitharan," he added.