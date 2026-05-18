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Mushfiqur Rahim inspires Bangladesh to strong lead over Pakistan in 2nd test

Mushfiqur Rahim struck a superb 137 off 233, smashing 12 fours and one six to help Bangladesh post 390 in the second innings.

Updated on: May 18, 2026 09:45 pm IST
AP |
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Mushfiqur Rahim hit a record-breaking century as Bangladesh set Pakistan a daunting 437 runs for victory in the second cricket Test on Monday.

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan(AFP)

Rahim struck a superb 137 off 233, smashing 12 fours and one six to help Bangladesh post 390 in the second innings. Litton Das, followed his first-innings 126 with an elegant 69.

Mushfiqur's 14th century saw him surpass Mominul Haque to become country's most prolific test centurion.

The task Pakistan faces is stark: no other team in test cricket history has ever won a match chasing more than 418 runs.

"To chase 437 runs, you have to be brave and play positive cricket. In cricket, anything is possible, and there is a possibility for both teams," Pakistan bowling coach Umar Gul said.

"We have two days left, we are mentally prepared that there is enough time. If we bat through the full duration, there is a chance to win because we aren't just looking for a draw. We are prepared for the chase."

He raised century off 178 balls by steering Mohammad Abbas through the gully region for a boundary.

Sajid Khan dismissed Taijul for 22, ending his 77-run stand with Mushfiqur.

"From what we have seen that the wicket is still good," Taijul said. "But the target we set gives us psychological edge. When the opposition sees such a target, many thoughts come into their minds. Still we have to stay disciplined."

Mushfiqur then guided lower order batters astutely to take the lead past 400 before Sajid wrapped up Bangladesh by removing him to finish with figures of 3-126.

Bangladesh earlier was bowled out for 278 in first innings, before taking a 46 runs lead, dismissing Pakistan for 232.

 
mushfiqur rahim bangladesh cricket pakistan cricket team
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