Home / Cricket / Muttiah Muralitharan undergoes angioplasty in Chennai: Report
cricket

Muttiah Muralitharan undergoes angioplasty in Chennai: Report

ESPNcricinfo reported that the champion off-spinner "had a stent fitted to unblock an artery, and will rejoin Sunrisers Hyderabad when discharged".
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 11:30 PM IST
File image of Muttiah Muralitharan.(IPL)

Sri Lankan cricket legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who is part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad support staff in the ongoing IPL, has undergone an angioplasty. ESPNcricinfo reported that the champion off-spinner "had a stent fitted to unblock an artery, and will rejoin Sunrisers Hyderabad when discharged".

The 49-year-old is the leading wicket-taker in international cricket with 1347 scalps.

Muralitharan represented Sri Lanka in 133 Tests, 350 ODIs and 12 T20 Internationals. He took a staggering 800 wickets in the longest format, 534 in the ODIs and 13 in the T20s. He was also part of Sri Lanka's ODI World Cup triumph in 1996.

He has been the bowling coach and mentor of Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2015. His team has suffered three losses in a row this season. PTI BS SSC SSC

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP