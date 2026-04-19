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‘My heart not beating for CSK that much’: former India star fumes after poor ‘team selection’ costs them dear

He was very upset that Akeal Hosein was not brought into the XI to curb Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head.

Updated on: Apr 19, 2026 04:26 pm IST
Written by Prateek Srivastava
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Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was absolutely furious after Chennai Super Kings’ defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday night. Chasing 195 to win, CSK struggled for the large part of their chase and eventually fell short by 10 runs. It was their fourth defeat in six matches, and Ashwin, who represented CSK back in the day with distinction, was kind of disgusted with the five-time champions’ performance on the night.

That Ravichandran Ashwin was shattered by the CSK defeat would be a total understatement.(REUTERS)

“The way Chennai played today, my heart is not beating that much for them today. I am quite upset. We will have to discuss their team selection. Everyone was saying how poor CSK's bowling is, but CSK are alive in this tournament, just because of their bowling," a furious Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Also Read: Sanjiv Goenka clears the air on Rishabh Pant rift reports, vehemently denies interfering in cricketing matters at LSG

Ashwin was of the opinion that CSK made blunders on several fronts. He particularly pointed out not playing West Indian spinner Akeal Hosein. The spinner had accounted for Abhishek Sharma in the T20 World Cup in a must-win Super 8s game. That, and in light of the poor form of Travis Head, Hosein could have been a great inclusion.

"Fine, you picked Matt Short. I can agree with that call, and he should be praised for just giving away 13 runs in two overs. But it felt like he was brought in only for bowling against the left-handers. You cannot go into a game like this. You kept Hosein out. Short played 30 balls to score 34 runs. If he had scored 45 runs in that same time, we would have won the match," Ashwin went into detail to make his point.

 
Akeal Hosein indian premier league chennai super kings sunrisers hyderabad ravichandran ashwin
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and RCB vs LSG.
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