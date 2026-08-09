Bhuvneshwar Kumar throws his hat into 2027 World Cup ring: ‘Absolutely ready’ if India come calling

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s chances of making it to India’s 2027 ODI World Cup squad are slim, hinging on whether selectors value experience and swing in southern African conditions over age and long-term planning.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar in action during IPL 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

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But the 36-year-old pacer is ready to don the India jersey again if given a chance. “Why would I say no if I get a call? Absolutely ready,” Kumar said when asked on Sunday about possible selection for the World Cup, as he joined the training session of Lucknow Falcons ahead of the UPT20 League, starting here on August 14.

“Honestly, I cannot say exactly how ready I am. My job is to play cricket and that is why I have come here to play in the UP T20 league. I didn’t come here with the intention of moving to another place or reaching another level,” he said. “We play IPL knowing we have to perform and win matches for the team, but I didn’t come here to the UP T20 league hoping to get picked elsewhere or because someone said something.”

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One of India’s decorated white-ball pacers, Kumar has played 121 ODIs, taking 141 wickets at an average of 35.11 and an economy of 5.08, with best figures of 5/42. In T20Is, he has 90 wickets in 87 matches at 23.10, including two five-wicket hauls.

He was a key member of India’s victorious 2013 Champions Trophy side. His last Test was in the 2018 series in South Africa, where he shone with the ball in both the matches he played. His last ODIs were also in South Africa, in January, 2022 while he last figured for India in the T20I series in New Zealand in November that year.

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Having gone out of favour post-2022 due to injuries and the selectors’ shift toward younger quicks, Kumar rebuilt his case with strong IPL 2025 and 2026 seasons in the back-to-back title wins by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, consistently delivering in the Powerplay and death overs. He took 17 wickets at an economy of 9.28 last year and 28 wickets at 7.95 this year.

His recent T20 form includes multiple two-wicket spells and tight economy rates, reminding the selectors he has lost none of his control and ability to swing the new ball.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Shastri and Dinesh Karthik have been quite vocal for Kumar’s recall for next year’s World Cup. “Kumar is a yes. I would communicate to him,” Ashwin was quoted as saying recently.

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Shastri in his “Hatke” predicted 15 for the World Cup included Kumar and Mohammed Shami. Karthik, in his projected World Cup squad, named Kumar in the 15, pointing to his experience and ability to bowl in different phases.

Former skipper and chief selector K Srikkanth has said Kumar’s IPL performances “warrant serious consideration,” especially if he backs it up in domestic cricket.

“What everyone is saying is their opinion,” Kumar said. “My job is simply to play cricket. I didn’t come here with the sole aim of doing well or advancing to the next level and as I’ve said before, I love the game and playing is my passion, which is why I play.”

While Kumar’s skill-set fits the profile of the kind of pacers India would require for the pitch conditions in SA, Zimbabwe and Namibia. However, if included he would be 37 when the tournament is held (Oct-Nov, 2027), likely the senior most in the squad.

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Speaking about the UPT20 league, he said, “There are plenty of opportunities for me to prepare and stay in touch with the game, and for young players to perform well and move up to the next level. There are opportunities for everyone.”

He added: “We didn’t win the final, but did well overall and qualified for the semi-finals. Our aim remains to improve, reach the final and win it.”