'My mum told me she wants to see Kohli, not me': WI keeper's honest interview after viral video leaves internet thrilled

Virat Kohli surprised West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva after the final session on Day 2 of the ongoing India vs West Indies second Test match, at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Friday. The former India captain smacked a history ton in his 500th international appearance, and also met Da Silva's mother, who is the RCB star's fan. On Day 2, Joshua revealed to Kohli that his mother is a huge fan of his and was en route to the venue to only watch him play. Joshua's words were caught on the stump mic. Joshua Da Silva reacted to Virat Kohli meeting his mother.

After the final session, Joshua's mother met Kohli near the Team India bus and hugged him, before breaking down in tears. Meanwhile, the Windies player took pictures of the moment. Reacting to the moment, the 25-year-old revealed that Kohli made his mom's 'year probably'.

Speaking to the BCCI, he said, "My mum told me before they won, actually a few days before the Test match, that she wants to see Virat Kohli and not me. So, it's kind of funny. I thought I have to tell about it."

"So when he was on the bus, my mum said, "Look, there is Virat". So I went and knocked on the window. He came out, met my mom and made her day, made her year probably", he further added.

Kohli was in hot form on Day 2, hammering 121 runs off 206 balls, packed with 11 fours, as India went on to post 438 in their first innings. Leading 1-0 in two-match series, India put in a good batting display.

Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma gave them a good start, with the former smacking 57 off 74 balls. Meanwhile, captain Rohit registered 80 off 143 deliveries. Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin also played key knocks, slamming 61 and 56 runs respectively. Meanwhile, Kemar Roach and Jomel Warrican bagged three wickets each for the hosts. West Indies resumed batting on 86/1 on Day 3.

