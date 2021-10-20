'My sharpest knife is nicknamed Viru': Cricket fraternity wishes Virender Sehwag on 43rd birthday

As India batting great Virender Sehwag celebrates his 43rd birthday on Wednesday, wishes poured in from all sections of the cricket fraternity for him. Sehwag, who has now taken up commentary and analyst roles, was regarded as one of the most dangerous openers of his time and was known for his attacking style of play.

In his career, Sehwag amassed a total of 8,586 runs from 104 Tests he played at an average of 49.34 besides also amassing 8,273 runs from 251 ODIs. The former opener also appeared in 19 T20Is for India, accumulating 394 runs.

Here is a look at some of the birthday wishes for Sehwag:

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), the opener scored 2,728 runs from 104 games he played for the Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab. He is the only Indian cricketer to score a triple century (300 or more runs) and managed to achieve that feat twice - 309 in 2004 against Pakistan and then 319 in 2008 against South Africa.

(With inputs from ANI)

