‘He has got this mystery about him’: Chopra names Indian youngster who reminds him of Rashid Khan

Team India might have lost the T20 international series to Sri Lanka but there have been several positives to come out of the three-match contest.
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Aakash Chopra and Rashid Khan.(BCCI/PTI)

Team India might have lost the T20 international series to Sri Lanka but there have been several positives to come out of the three-match contest. Prithvi Shaw looked in great touch, Suryakumar Yadav continued to build his case for a permanent spot, Kul-Cha bowled in tandem, Deepak Chahar impressed and Rahul Chahar built his case for selection.

Even though the Indian team were faced with adversity due to Covid-19, the squad continued to fight on against Sri Lanka. Former India batsman Aakash Chopra was impressed with Rahul's performance in the series and said that he reminded him of Rashid Khan. In the 3rd T20I, Rahul picked up three wickets and constantly troubled the Sri Lanka batsmen.

“Rahul Chahar doesn’t play regularly in the Team India squad since Yuzvendra Chahal is the No. 1 leg-spinner. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar are also other spin options Team India have. Varun Chakravarthy is also trying to make a name as a mystery spinner. But Chahar has grabbed every opportunity that has come his way to play for Team India," Chopra said on his Youtube Channel.

READ | 'This is the mindset, don't let that go': Akhtar has some advice for Indian pacers to succeed in England

"Chahar bowls with a lot of confidence and is incisive and accurate. He bowls quick through the air and the ball often zips past the batsman on pitching. From his action, it seems like he is bowling a googly when he is actually delivering a leg-spinner. He has got this mystery about him and variations, which remind me a little about Rashid Khan. If he does well in the IPL, Team India will be tempted to play him in the T20 World Cup along with Chahal.”

“Don’t forget Kul-Cha. There was a reason they were playing together for Team India at one point of time. Whenever they get chances, they will do well. Both Kuldeep and Chahal made a major impact in the first two ODIs and were among the wickets as well. Kuldeep got an opportunity in the T20Is too and did not let the chance slip. There is a lesson for KKR in this. They need to play him and give him that confidence.”

