Namibia vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Live score and updates

Namibia vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Follow live score and updates of Namibia vs Netherlands match.
Namibia vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup(ANI)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 03:11 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Namibia vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup: Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and elected to bowl. The match between Netherlands and Namibia is a big opportunity for both the teams to pick up a win in the qualifying stages. Namibia lost to Sri Lanka in their opening game, while the Netherlands went down against Ireland by 7 wickets. So, both teams will be hoping to bounce back and pick up a win to give themselves a chance of reaching Super 12.

Netherlands vs Namibia Playing XI:

Netherlands (Playing XI): Max ODowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards(w), Roelof van der Merwe, Pieter Seelaar(c), Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen

Namibia (Playing XI): Stephan Baard, Zane Green(w), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

t20 world cup
