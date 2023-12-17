Namibia Women vs Tanzania Women Live Score: 3rd Place Play-off of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023 to start at 12:00 PM

Namibia Women vs Tanzania Women Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd Place Play-off of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, 2023. Match will start on 17 Dec 2023 at 12:00 PM

Venue : Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe



Namibia Women squad -

Sune Wittmann, Yasmeen Khan, Merczerly Gorases, Edelle Van Zyl, Sylvia Shihepo, Jurriene Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl, Mekelaye Mwatile, Naomi Benjamin, Victoria Hamunyela

Tanzania Women squad -

Hudaa Omary, Neema Pius, Fatuma Kibasu, Aisha Mohamed, Saum Mtae, Sophia Jerome, Agnes Qwele, Shufaa Mohamedi, Mwanamvua Ushanga, Perice Kamunya, Monica Pascal

