PM Modi and cricket legends laud Team India as Twitter explodes after their scintillating win in Australia

Twitter went berserk as India beat Australia by three wickets in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba in Brisbane to win the four-match series 2-1 and clinch the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the second time in a row.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the way as former and current India cricketers joined in to congratulate Team India on their series win over Australia.

Rishabh Pant played an outstanding knock and remained unbeaten on 89 to help India chase down 328 on a fifth-day track in Brisbane. India became the first team to beat Australia in a Test match in Brisbane in 32 years.

This is also India's first victory at Gabba in 7 Tests. Before this India had lost five while drawing one at the venue.

India had not played at the iconic venue during their last trip in 2018-19 wherein they clinched a historic Test series win.

Pant hit a boundary off Josh Hazlewood when India needed 3 runs to win the last three overs of the match. Pant ended up with 89 off 138 balls with nine fours and a sixes.

Here is how Twitter reacted to India’s victory over Australia in Brisbane

India resumed Tuesday on 4 without loss and had 98 overs to chase a victory target of 328 or three full sessions to bat through to salvage the draw it needed to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

No team had scored more than 236-7 in the fourth innings to win a test match at the Gabba. India won by three wickets and, with a total of 329-7, now replaces Australia's team of 1951 for that record.

After never winning a Test series on Australian soil until 2018-19, India has now done it twice on consecutive tours Down Under.

Opener Shubman Gill posted 91, Pujara absorbed no fewer than 11 hits in his 211-ball 56. The four-test had been tied 1-1 after the Australia had beaten India in the first Test in Adelaide and India staging a stunning comeback win in the second Test in Melbourne. The third Test in Sydney was a draw.