Naseem Shah’s residence targeted by unknown assailants in chilling incident; player unmoved, continues national duty

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah’s residence in Lower Dir, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was targeted in a chilling incident as unknown assailants opened fire at the gate before fleeing, according to media reports. Despite the attack, the pacer remained in Rawalpindi and continued training with the national team ahead of the home ODI series against Sri Lanka. Pakistan's Naseem Shah watches during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and South Africa on November 4(AFP)

According to ESPNCricinfo, the gunmen fired at the gate of the family home in the early hours of Monday morning and fled the scene immediately. None was reported injured, although it is yet to be known who was at the residence at the time of the attack. Naseem's father, who reportedly met with the police, has been assured that justice will be brought quickly.

It is also not known whether any of Naseem’s two younger brothers, both professional cricketers, were present at the residence during the incident. Hunain, who shot to fame after hitting the winning run for Islamabad United in the 2024 Pakistan Super League final, was last seen in action in a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match last week, where he scored a fifty and took six wickets in a winning cause. Ubaid, on the other hand, who plays for Multan Sultans in the PSL, was also last seen in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in October, where he represented Lahore Whites.

The report added that despite the shocking incident, Naseem stayed with the squad and will take full part in the ODI series against Sri Lanka. In fact, on Tuesday, he was picked for the series opener in Rawalpindi.

The contest will be followed by a T20I tri-series at home, which involves Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. Naseem is part of that squad as well. The series is part of Pakistan's final stretch of preparations for the T20 World Cup next year. The Salman Agha-led side, who had reached the Asia Cup final in September, beat South Africa 2-1 in a home T20I series last month.