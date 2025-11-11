PAK vs SL Live Cricket Score: Shaheen Afridi looks to maintain winning momentum; all eyes on Babar Azam's form

Live

PAK vs SL Live Cricket Score: Shaheen Shah Afridi will look to keep the winning momentum going

PAK vs SL Live Cricket Score: Shaheen Shah Afridi, who made a good start to his second stint as the Pakistan captain with the ODI series win over South Africa, will look to maintain the winning momentum in the three-match series against Sri Lanka. The series against the Proteas was Shaheen's first assignment as the ODI captain. When it comes to live telecast and streaming details, the first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka won't be broadcast on any TV channel in India, but live streaming will be available on the official YouTube channel of Sports TV. When it comes to the head-to-head record between the two teams, Pakistan has the upper hand after winning 93 out of 157 encounters. On the other hand, Sri Lanka came out on top on 59 occasions, with one match ending in a tie and four matches ending without a result. When it comes to the games in Pakistan, out of 30 matches, the hosts have won 18 times as compared to Sri Lanka's 12. The last bilateral series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Pakistan took place six years ago in 2019, and the hosts emerged victorious by a margin of 2-0. Among Pakistan's current squad, Babar Azam has an impressive record against Sri Lanka, scoring 535 runs in 12 matches at an average of 53.50, including three centuries and one half-century. Squads: Pakistan: Shaheen Shah Afridi (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Faisal Akram, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha. Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(wicketkeeper), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(captain), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Eshan Malinga, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Udara, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamil Mishara, Jeffrey Vandersay. ...Read More

