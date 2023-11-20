Nasser Hussain believes India's long tail came back to "haunt" them in World Cup final

New Delhi [Inida], November 20 (ANI): Former England skipper Nasser Hussain said India's long tail restricted Virat Kohli and KL Rahul from going all out during their partnership in the World Cup final.

India scored 81/3 when Kohli and Rahul joined hands to stitch a 67-run partnership and revive hopes of reaching a competitive total.

But throughout their stand that lasted for 17 overs Rahul and Kohli scored only a single boundary.

Hussain spoke about both batters' lack of aggression throughout the partnership and told Sky Sports, "India are still a great side - but the pitch brought Australia into it. India's four bowlers not being able to bat that well came back to haunt them. That's why Rahul and Kohli couldn't go hard. They were worried about Shami at No 8."

England's 2019 World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan expected more from Kohli and Rahul's stand and stated that the Australian side completely outplayed the Indian team.

"They will be unbelievably disappointed. They dug themselves into a hole when Kohli and Rahul were batting and didn't stand up as they would have liked. They were completely outplayed but the young players in the dressing room will learn from this experience," Morgan told Sky Sports.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the chase of 241, India had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

Mohammed Shami took one wicket while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets.

Travis was given the 'Player of the Match' for his century. (ANI)

