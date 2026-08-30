Nasser Hussain fumes, lashes out at umpires' ‘unbelievable’ decision after rain plays spoilsport at Lord's: ‘Joke'

Former England captain Nasser Hussain was left furious after the umpires called for an early end on the third day of the second Test between England and Pakistan at Lord's Cricket Ground, despite conditions appearing to improve, branding the decision “a joke”. Persistent rain and bad light severely restricted proceedings on Saturday, with only 24.5 overs being bowled on Saturday. England, who had resumed on 81 for 3, added 96 runs before stumps were called, reaching 177 for 7 and extending their overall advantage to 357.

Nasser Hussain wasn't happy with what happened on Day 3 of the Lord's Test (Action Images via Reuters)

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The decision to end the proceedings on Day 3, however, became the main talking point. The umpires decided to call it off when the evening conditions started to brighten up, and the sun came out. There appeared to be an opportunity for the players to return to the middle.

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Instead, the officials opted against a restart shortly after 6.30 pm local time. The call was greeted by a chorus of boos from spectators who had remained at the ground despite the frustrating weather.

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{{^usCountry}} The timing of the decision particularly irritated Hussain, who questioned why the authorities had not made greater use of the remaining daylight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The timing of the decision particularly irritated Hussain, who questioned why the authorities had not made greater use of the remaining daylight. {{/usCountry}}

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“That's a joke, honestly, a joke. That is an unbelievable decision, it really is. These fans have waited here all afternoon for it to stop raining. It is now a bright, blue sky in the distance. In about five minutes, it is going to be sunny here,” Hussain said on Sky Sports Cricket.

“I have no idea what's going on, and I don't think the fans do. It's the brightest it's been for about eight hours. It's not raining - get the covers off and start playing. This is the best condition we have had, and no one is doing anything,” he added.

What happened on Day 3?

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Under the playing conditions, a restart before 7 PM local time would have allowed the match to continue until 7.30 PM, potentially providing both teams with additional overs on a day already heavily affected by the weather.

For England, the curtailed day nevertheless strengthened their position in the Test. Their seventh wicket fell before play was abandoned, but the hosts still hold a commanding lead of 357 runs and remain within sight of pushing for a series-clinching victory.

Pakistan will now have to produce a significant effort with the ball when play resumes, while their batters face the prospect of chasing a substantial total later in the match. Dan Lawrence was the standout performer on Day 3, hitting a half-century and strengthening England's position.

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