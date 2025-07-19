Search Search
Saturday, Jul 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Nasser Hussain grills ICC after Mohammed Siraj punished for 'fired up' celebration: 'You don't need 22 robots'

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Jul 19, 2025 09:05 am IST

Mohammed Siraj faced a penalty following his aggressive celebration after dismissing Ben Duckett during the Lord's Test.

The Lord's Test between India and England saw tempers rise between both teams on the pitch. The Indian camp was particularly rattled by England's time-wasting tactics during the final minutes of Day 3. The heated exchange between Indian captain Shubman Gill and Zak Crawley sparked aggressive undertones for the remainder of the Test, with Ben Stokes, too, returning the favour when India batted the next day.

London: India's bowler Mohammed Siraj with teammate KL Rahul during the fourth day of the third Test match between India and England, at the Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)(PTI07_13_2025_000342B)(PTI)
London: India's bowler Mohammed Siraj with teammate KL Rahul during the fourth day of the third Test match between India and England, at the Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, Sunday, July 13, 2025. (PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar)(PTI07_13_2025_000342B)(PTI)

Despite the foul language being recorded on stump mic and Gill even making an obscene gesture, it was Mohammed Siraj who came under the scanner and was fined by the ICC following the Test. Siraj's celebrations after dismissing Ben Duckett in the second innings were seen as “provocative,” with ICC further stating that they could've incited an “aggressive reaction from a batter.”

Also read: Kamran Akmal fumbles behind stumps yet again, internet drags him back to past: 'Thanks for refreshing the memories'

As Siraj dismissed Duckett, both players had a minor shoulder clash, which drew outcry from the English fans. However, former England captain Nasser Hussain believes that the celebration didn't warrant an ICC punishment; he also refused to accept that the shoulder barge was intentional.

"One of the highlights of the Test match, the way India went at Crawley. They (England openers) started 90 seconds later than they should have! They were very street-smart in the way they slowly walked down the stairs, pretending to get lost in the long room. India rightly went at them, and that obviously fired everyone up.

“Then, Siraj was fired up. I think he's a better cricketer when he's fired up. You'd love to have Siraj on the side. I didn't think he should've been fined. He went close to the line, he was right in Duckett's face, he didn't barge (at) Duckett. If anything, Duckett went in that direction to get off the pitch. It wasn't a shoulder barge. I think it's a game of emotions, and you don't need 22 robots. I love the tension,” Hussain told Sky Sports Cricket.

On the final day's play, Siraj was at the receiving end of a heartbreaking dismissal; despite defending the final ball of the delivery with soft hands, the ball turned sharply onto the stumps following the bounce, resulting in India facing a narrow 22-run loss at Lord's.

Next Test from July 23

Both Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah are expected to feature when India return to action in the fourth Test of the series in Manchester. With the side trailing the series 2-1, the next Test becomes a must-win for India to ensure the hopes for a series win stay alive.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
News / Cricket News / Nasser Hussain grills ICC after Mohammed Siraj punished for 'fired up' celebration: 'You don't need 22 robots'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On