A streak that began 15 years ago now ends as Nathan Lyon has been dropped from an Australian Test squad for the first time after 145 matches.

Nathan Lyon has been dropped from the Australian Test squad for the first Test against New Zealand. (AP Photo/Halden Krog) more less

Australia have announced the squad for the first of the four-Test series against New Zealand, and for the first time since his debut in 2011, Lyon has been dropped from the squad. Instead, the team has named uncapped off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli as his replacement.

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The four-match Test series between Australia and New Zealand will begin in Perth on December 9, followed by the second Test in Adelaide from December 17. Melbourne will host the traditional Boxing Day Test from December 26, while the series will conclude with the fourth Test in Sydney, beginning January 4, 2027.

Between August 2013 and June 2023, the 39-year-old played 100 consecutive Test matches, becoming the first specialist bowler in the history of the game to do so. That run ended after he was ruled out from the remainder of the 2023 Ashes series in England after picking up a calf injury in the second Test.

However, he now finds himself on the other side of the spectrum.

Lyon is the second-highest wicket-taker for Australia in the format with 577 wickets in 145 Test matches, just behind Shane Warne (708). However, the numbers have not been kind to him in 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} The Australian selectors keep the door open for Lyon to make a comeback to the squad, but the omission brings an end to his 13-year run as Australia’s first-choice spinner. What went wrong for Nathan Lyon in 2026? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Australian selectors keep the door open for Lyon to make a comeback to the squad, but the omission brings an end to his 13-year run as Australia’s first-choice spinner. What went wrong for Nathan Lyon in 2026? {{/usCountry}}

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Between 2023 and 2025, Lyon picked up 109 Test wickets and did not average more than 26 in any of the three calendar years. In fact, his strike rate improved in each of those years, going from 51.09 in 2023 to 47.28 in 2025. The drop in his wicket-taking form in 2026 has been rather sudden.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma returns as captain, but is this MI's stop-gap arrangement before a youngster takes over?

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This year, Lyon has picked up 10 wickets in four matches at an average of 41.20. The more concerning fact is that he has needed nearly 94 deliveries to pick up a wicket in 2026, which is about twice as many as he did last year.

Six of the 10 wickets came in Australia’s 2-1 series defeat against South Africa, where he averaged 43.67. Lyon had also been dropped from the playing XI during the second Test against the Proteas.

He returned to the Sheffield Shield, but his performances in the domestic arena have done little to strengthen his case. In the two matches Lyon has played for New South Wales, he picked up seven wickets at an average of 43.28.

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“Nathan has not quite had the impact we would like with the ball in recent matches,” chief selector George Bailey said. “We also know he has an extraordinary record and his experience, knowledge and skill can still be valuable to the program we have moving forward.”

Interestingly, New Zealand has been one of Lyon's favourite opponents. He has picked up 53 wickets against them across 12 Tests at an average of 18.87, which is considerably better than his career average of 30.35.

India tour could offer Lyon a lifeline

Despite dropping him, Bailey indicated that Lyon could return for Australia’s upcoming tour of India in 2027. The off-spinner has picked up 56 wickets from 11 matches in India and remains the most successful visiting spinner. He has 130 Test wickets against India, including nine five-wicket hauls.

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“The only other real key message from us was that we wanted him to take some time and not rush into any decision on the back of this,” Bailey said.

“We see… an important role that he can play for the team on that tour of India. But understandably, it was a tough conversation for him, and I think he’s taking a little bit of time. Certainly, from our perspective, I hope it’s not the end.”

Meanwhile, the man replaying Lyon, 29-year-old Rocchiccioli, has picked up 205 first-class wickets in 59 matches at an average of 30.62. He has picked up 59 wickets in the ongoing Sheffield Shield season at an average of 33.88. Rocchiccioli also scored 140 against Tasmania in his most recent outing.

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Queensland batter Jack Clayton has earned his first Test call-up after averaging 74.83 in the ongoing Sheffield Shield season. Marnus Labuschagne, Cooper Connolly and Beau Webster have missed out, while Steve Smith returns from injury.

Australia will add a 14th player to the squad following the conclusion of the next round of Sheffield Shield.

Australia’s Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Jack Clayton, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Corey Rocchiccioli, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc.