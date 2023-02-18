Nathan Lyon finds redemption versus India, sees more work

In his previous seven Tests against India, Nathan Lyon’s bowling figures made for moderate reading. He had claimed 15 scalps at an average of 63.33 and a strike rate of 141.7, certainly not what Australia were looking for from their lead spinner. Especially on this tour of India that will determine whether they enter the World Test Championship final, it was essential that Lyon was at the top of his game.

He wasn’t in Nagpur, ending with 1/126 after 49 overs in India’s first innings. The lack of bounce on the surface at Jamtha Stadium was attributed to Lyon’s middling display even as rookie off-spinner Todd Murphy came away with seven scalps on Test debut. He has found some much-needed redemption though. On Day 2 of the second Test, Lyon prised out five of the first seven Indian wickets.

Though Lyon would have been vexed by the lower-order resistance of Axar Patel and R Ashwin – what the Aussie called a very long top-order – his figures of 29-5-67-5 still played a critical role in helping Australia claim a one-run first-innings lead. It is also significant for he has become the first Australian to take 100 wickets against India in Tests, though a function of the frequency of battles that the two teams have had recently.

For Lyon, the Ferozeshah Kotla ground has been a happy hunting ground in the past. In the Delhi Test a decade ago, the off-spinner – nervous about his standing in the Australian set-up – claimed 7/94 and 2/71 for match figures of 9/165, his best till that point in his career. It came as a real confidence booster at a time when his career was stuttering.

He is, of course, a well-established spinner now with 466 Test wickets, but this was just as needed to tide over his recent displays. What seemed to aid him was the extra bounce on offer for the spinners from this surface, certainly compared to Nagpur where the ball never rose above knee height.

That he needs a bit more bounce from a surface to thrive has often been said about Lyon’s bowling. The 35-year-old didn’t disagree.

“There is more bounce in Delhi. That is something I obviously like to try and exploit. It is no secret that I do like playing cricket here,” said Lyon after the second day’s play.

When he’s bowling well on a surface suited to his strengths, his stock off-break gains extra venom. While his lack of variations can sometimes lend a hue of predictability to his bowling, there was no need for him to stray from convention on Saturday. He found the right lengths and the ideal pace to challenge the defences of the Indian top-order.

Asked about his dismissals of Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma, Lyon matter-of-factly said: “It was just my stock ball to challenge two very good batters.”

He perhaps relished the dismissal of Pujara, in the batter’s 100th Test, a little more considering the epic battles the two have had over careers that have largely coincided. “Pujara and I have had unbelievable battles. From my end, I have a lot of respect for him. He can be very proud of the way he’s gone about it in Test cricket,” Lyon said.

What changed then once Ashwin and Axar got together? Lyon claimed his fifth wicket in his 17th over, and did not add to his tally in his last 12 overs.

“It shows that the ball may get a little bit soft after 50 overs or beyond,” Lyon explained. “It takes the pace off the wicket and the spin is not as quick. As bowlers, we have to put the ball in the right areas for a long period of time and try to challenge their defences.”

That things got easier with the older ball for the batters will be an aspect Lyon will be mindful of come the fourth innings of the match. Lyon is clear that his job is far from done in this Test.

“Obviously very happy with this innings, but I have got an eye on this whole Test. I am focused on what role I have to play in India’s second innings. There’s still a lot of work to do.”

