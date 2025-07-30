Nathan Lyon roasts Ben Stokes and England after handshake tantrum against India: 'Don't let them get a century'

Ahead of the fifth and final Test match of an enthralling Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, discussions have been dominated by conflicts and contentious moments between India and England. The drawn fourth Test in Manchester was perhaps the peak of this, as English captain Ben Stokes found himself at loggerheads with the Indian team and media for his behaviour and his actions. Ben Stokes finally shakes hands with Ravindra Jadeja after a contentious end to the Manchester Test.(Action Images via Reuters)

While handshake-gate has become a matter of great discussion and debate online, most cricket fans seem to be on the side of Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar for staying on-field to try and reach their milestones. Stokes has become a pantomime villain for many due to his and his team’s comments made at Old Trafford, opening up opportunities for a laugh to be at his expense for some.

One of these included a player from England’s eternal rivals, as Nathan Lyon was on hand to make a smart remark that very easily broke down the antics on show and called England out for their behaviour in Manchester.

“Get them out. Don’t let them get a hundred,” said Lyon straightforwardly and brutally, while speaking at a media interaction for the Big Bash League’s Melbourne Renegades.

Stokes, along with players such as Harry Brook and Zak Crawley amongst others, caught a lot of fire for trying gamesmanship after offering India the draw on Day 5 evening. England have been called out for their moral grandstanding on the pitch, with it being pointed out that India’s batters were in the right to try and achieve their milestones.

‘Don't want to watch what happens in Manchester…'

Lyon also shared his two cents on the nature of the pitches being created in England, with the Old Trafford surface in particular coming under fire for seeing only 24 wickets in five full days of play. Lyon explained how more balanced wickets are crucial for the health of the sport.

“It’s always been a great competition between bat and ball and that’s the way Australia’s produced wickets like that… That’s the way cricket should be, you want to see competition between bat and ball," said Lyon. “I think that’s crucial, and all the fans, that’s what they want to see, they don’t really want to watch what happened over in Manchester last week.”

England currently lead the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-1, but India have the chance to share honours with a win at the Oval this week.