cricket
cricket

Nathan Lyon suffers mild concussion but to play in Sheffield Shield next week

Lyon was withdrawn from the rest of the three-day game on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.
Nathan Lyon (Getty)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 04:03 PM IST
PTI |

Australia Test spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a "mild concussion" during New South Wales' intra-squad trial game but is expected to be available for next week's Sheffield Shield opening match.

Lyon was withdrawn from the rest of the three-day game on Tuesday as a precautionary measure.

"In NSW's 3-day intra-squad trial match that began yesterday, Test spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a mild concussion and as a precaution has withdrawn from the rest of the fixture," Cricket NSW said.

"Lyon was injured while fielding late in the day, after bowling 20 well executed overs (1/79), and is expected to play in next week's Sheffield Shield opener," it said.

The 33-year-old off-spinner has played in 100 Tests after making debut in 2011 and has taken 399 wickets so far. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
nathan lyon sheffield shield
