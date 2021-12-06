Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Navdeep Saini takes 3/42, South Africa A reach 249-7 against India A on day 1

Opting to bat, South Africa A rode on a fifty each from opener Sarel Erwee (75) and middle-order duo of Tony de Zorki (58) and Khaya Zondo (56).
Published on Dec 06, 2021 10:52 PM IST
PTI | , Bloemfontein

India A fast bowler Navdeep Saini snapped three wickets but South Africa A still managed to score 249 for seven on the opening day of the third unofficial Test here on Monday.

While Saini took three for 42, fellow pacer Deepak Chahar claimed one for 35 and left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar picked up two wickets.

Saini, who has been impressive in the series with seven wickets so far, gave India A an early breakthrough, dismissing rival skipper Malan (0) in the sixth over, while Saurabh sent back Zubayr Hamza (16) cheaply to reduce the home side to 44 for 2.

However, Erwee and Tony took South Africa A past the 150-mark before the latter was run out by substitute Upendra Yadav.

Saini then picked up two quick wickets, getting rid of Erwee and Senuram Muthusamy (0) to leave the hosts at 187 for 5 in 65.2 overs.

Khaya Zondo then took the onus and shared a fruitful partnership with Sinethamba Qeshile (22).

Brief Scores:

South Africa A 1st innings: 249 for 7 in 89 overs (S Erwee 75; Navdeep Saini 3/42). 

